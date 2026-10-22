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Dating: The early riser gets the prize

Thu, 22 October 2026
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13:08
Photograph: Kind courtesy /Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy /Wikimedia Commons
With matchups through dating sites and apps bombing more often than not, a recent Kelloggs survey showed that 64 per cent Aussies wanted to try breakfast dates for the first meeting and 31 per cent preferred breakfast dates because it's not so much pressure. 

Cool and breezy, they are less loaded than a dating evening, where a lot can go wrong. 

First of all it's all about lattes, muffins and simple things like that, rather than cocktails, many-course meals and drops home. It's less expensive too.

Breakfast dates can be short and sweet and therefore more successful and you have the rest of the day before you to take a good thing further. 

And if everything goes south, they are too short to be memorable (ie haunting).

It's time Indian daters looked at nashta dates too. What can go wrong over dosas and filter kaphee, folks?

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