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Daler Mehndi-Uniyal row: Mika demands minister's apology

Thu, 22 October 2026
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Kind Courtesy, @mikasingh/Instagram
Kind Courtesy, @mikasingh/Instagram
Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal's recent video where he is heard humiliating singer Daler Mehndi while he is on stage has been going viral. The act has been condemned by several veteran artists across the country.

Speaking about the row, Daler Mehndi's brother, singer Mika has come out with a statement, reiterating that that Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal must apologise to his brother Daler Mehndi for publicly reprimanding him at an event. Mika has said that artists deserve dignity and respect, and has demanded an apology from Uniyal and urged Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to look into the matter.

Mehndi was recently performing at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand's New Tehri town when Uniyal stormed up to the stage and asked him loudly if he was drunk. 

The 59-year-old singer, known for hits such as "Tunak Tunak Tun", "Bolo Ta Ra" and "Ho Jayegi Balle Balle", was heard saying "sorry" in video clips that have since gone viral.

In a fresh post, the singer said the minister should be grateful to Mehndi for agreeing to perform at the event after another artist, Sunanda Sharma, fell ill.



In a subsequent post, Mika said the whole world has come forward to support Mehndi but nobody has defended Uniyal. 

"Celebrities and fans from across the globe are standing by him, @SubodhUniyal1 ji but nobody has come forward to support you. Why? Because people believe you were wrong in the way you treated him. 

"Hon'ble @pushkardhami CM of Uttarakhand, please look into this matter. We love Uttarakhand and its people, but artists deserve dignity and respect," he said.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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