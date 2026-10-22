Daler Mehndi row: Dhami speaks to singer Mika, says issue should be resoved via talks

22:45

Singer Daler Mehndi/File image

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday sought to put an end to the controversy over state minister Subodh Uniyal publicly reprimanding singer Daler Mehndi for his performance, saying he has spoken to Mehndi's brother Mika Singh and any "misunderstanding" can be resolved through dialogue.



Mika had earlier demanded an apology from Uniyal and had urged Chief Minister Dhami to look into the matter.



Facing flak for his behaviour, Uniyal had on Wednesday said that the artiste should have informed in advance that he was unwell and should not have come to perform.



In a post on X, Dhami said, "Today, I had a telephonic conversation with the renowned singer Mika Singh. While discussing matters concerning Daler Mehndi, I emphasised that any misunderstandings should be resolved through mutual dialogue and cordiality."



He added that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand upholds a great tradition of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' (treating guests as divine).



"Artists are always welcomed and respected here with open hearts," added the chief minister.



Earlier, speaking at a press conference here, Dhami said the state respects all artistes and he will speak to Mehndi and Mika Singh, whom he described as his "good friends".