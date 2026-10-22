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Cong submits privilege motion against Mann over anti-sacrilege law

Thu, 22 October 2026
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19:04
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann/File image
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann/File image
Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh on Thursday said he has moved a privilege motion against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing him of misleading the House regarding the 2018 Punjab anti-sacrilege bill and backtracking from amending the anti-sacrilege law.

Singh, who is also the Jalandhar Cantt MLA, alleged that despite a consensus among all legislators on amending the law in the presence of the Jathedar of the Akal Takht, the government was now backing away from its commitment.

"Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had misled the House regarding the 2018 Punjab anti-sacrilege bill and the documents sent by the Punjab Legislative Assembly to the President's office," Singh alleged in a statement.

On the first day of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session here on Thursday, the Congress leader submitted the privilege motion against Mann to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan through the Punjab Assembly secretary.

"It is the government's responsibility to present the facts clearly before the House. If there are discrepancies between the chief minister's statements and official documents, the matter must be investigated impartially and the truth brought before the public," said Singh.

He said the assembly is a vital democratic institution where every member has the right to receive accurate information based on facts and official documents.

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