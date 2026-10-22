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BJP supporter shot dead in Bengal

Thu, 22 October 2026
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11:11
IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.
IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.
Few unidentified miscreants shot 35-year-old BJP supporter Samir Ghosh in West Bengal's in Ramkeli area, Malda district. 

The local police officials informed that Ghosh was first attacked with sharp weapons and then shot twice. 

The police said that at least six were injured after two groups in the area clashed after the killing. The injured are admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital.

Ghosh was shot by people owing allegiance to a rival political party, said the locals who were around the area at the time of the incident.

No arrests have been made so far, but the police has assured the situation is under control.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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