Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Bihar migrant worker held over AI-generated Vidhana Soudha blast video

Thu, 22 October 2026
Share:
00:42
A view of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru/File image
A view of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru/File image
A migrant labourer from Bihar, identified as Ali, has been arrested for allegedly creating and posting an AI-generated video showing a bomb blast at Vidhana Soudha.

The clip, which went viral on Oct 20, shows the legislature building being destroyed in an explosion after a person mimes a trigger pull. It was reportedly shared from an Instagram account, 'Jnx king Hg' with a caption claiming he had blown up Vidhana Soudha.

The fabricated video sparked outrage, with users tagging Bengaluru Police and demanding action.

Police said no real blast occurred and the video is synthetic. Following complaints, an FIR is being registered, and the Instagram account has been deactivated.

Vidhana Soudha is a high-security government building housing the state legislature, and officials said such fake content can create panic and security concerns.

The accused is being interrogated to ascertain his motive. Police have warned against the misuse of AI to create threatening content.

Further details are awaited. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai police notices to 24 X accounts over Bhatia documentary
LIVE! Mumbai police notices to 24 X accounts over Bhatia documentary

US pushes to end Ukraine war as envoy Witkoff meets Putin
US pushes to end Ukraine war as envoy Witkoff meets Putin

United States special envoy Steve Witkoff engaged in high-stakes talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in St. Petersburg. The aim of the meeting was to advance proposals to end the war in Ukraine and establish a...

SBI probes dark web exposure of 3,897 customer records
SBI probes dark web exposure of 3,897 customer records

India's largest bank, SBI, is investigating the suspected exposure of 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information on the dark web. The bank received alerts on October 16 and has initiated cyber incident response...

Tiger Shroff shooting: 3 accused to stay in lockup till Oct 31
Tiger Shroff shooting: 3 accused to stay in lockup till Oct 31

Three individuals accused of firing at actor Tiger Shroff's car have been remanded to police custody until October 31. Investigators suspect the attack was orchestrated by Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Anil Pandit, prompting a deeper...

Rafale Marine trials begin in Goa for INS Vikrant operations
Rafale Marine trials begin in Goa for INS Vikrant operations

Trials of the Rafale Marine fighter aircraft are being carried out in Goa by the Indian Navy. The trials are for the modifications to the aircraft required for carrying out operations from the Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, Defence...