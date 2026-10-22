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At least 13 women facing death sentence in Iran

Thu, 22 October 2026
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Iranian diaspora at a demonstration by supporters of Iranian opposition leader Maryam Rajavi at the UN, New York, Sept 2026/Bing Guan/Reuters
Iranian diaspora at a demonstration by supporters of Iranian opposition leader Maryam Rajavi at the UN, New York, Sept 2026/Bing Guan/Reuters
At least 13 young women are in prison, subjected to torture and facing execution for protesting against the Iranian regime.

The information was provided by the Washington-based Abdorrahman Boroumand Center for Human Rights in Iran, reported by The Times, UK.

Eight of the women were sentenced for participating in protests against the Iranian regime in January, and one for allegedly sharing images of the war with foreign-based media, according to the Times.

One of the girls facing execution is a 21 year old horse rider Taraneh Rahimi. Her twin Romina was given a 25 year prison sentence.

The Rahimi girls have been convicted for waging war against God. Their Utah-based cousin told the Times that the their case file mentioned a 'confession' by Tareneh which is the only evidence against them and was taken under torture.

They appealed in the Iranian Supreme Court, but their lawyer was arrested by Republican Guards.

A human rights lawyer in Iran told the Times that the Iranian regime was using aggressive measures towards female prisoners. The regime uses cranes to carry out executions.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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