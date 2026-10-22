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Army's New Land War Doctrine To Be Unveiled On Friday

Thu, 22 October 2026
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11:50
Indian Army troops during a military exercise
Indian Army troops during a military exercise
The Tribune's defence correspondent Ajay Banerjee has an interesting story this morning.

On Friday, Ajay reports, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh will unveil the Indian Army's new land warfare doctrine at the Army Commanders Conference. The biannual conference, which began in New Delhi on Wednesday, concludes on Friday.

'The doctrine will provide an overarching framework to prepare the Indian Army to meet the challenges posed by the evolving character of warfare and future conflicts,' the ministry of defence noted.

'It is designed as a broad operational and strategic framework that will cover the evolution of warfare, especially after Operation Sindoor in May last year, when drones played a major role,' The Tribune reported.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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