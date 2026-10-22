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7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet, no reports of casualties

Thu, 22 October 2026
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An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 struck China's Tibet Autonomous Region on Thursday, the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage following the quake, which hit Baqen County of Nagqu City around 10.33 PM local time.

The epicentre was monitored at 32.40 degrees north latitude and 93.79 degrees east longitude.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The Tibetan Plateau is known to be prone to powerful earthquakes as it sits right over the place where the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates meet, often colliding with huge force.

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