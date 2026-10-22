2 woman freed in Niger after a year and half in captivity

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Two women from Austria and Switzerland who had been held captive in Niger for more than a year and a half have been released, officials and local media reported on Thursday.Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger said in a statement that Austria's crisis team received the Austrian woman, identified as Eva G, on Thursday.She was kidnapped in the city of Agadez in January last year. The Swiss woman was abducted from the same city in April 2025.Meinl-Reisinger said Austria had worked with Switzerland to find "a safe solution" for the two women.Swiss media, meanwhile, quoted the country's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs as confirming the release of its citizen.Swiss newspaper 20 Minuten reported that the woman was on her way home, citing Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.