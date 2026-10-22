2 drinks daily? What's your risk?

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Photograph: Kind courtesy Apurv013/Wikimedia Commons

Even drinking assumed to be moderate can have its costs.



Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs recently published a study that showed that imbibing two drinks a day arrives with the risk of 4 per cent chance of dying from an alcohol excess consumption related disease.



Amazingly, that means the 4 per cent risk of mortality that comes with two drinks daily is approximately four times higher than the lifetime risk of fatality in a car accident.



As your intake climbs naturally so do the risks, but your total risk outlook varies by sex, weekly quantities as well as drinking patterns.



The results of this study reveal the falsity of the assumption that a little bit of drinking is good for health as was once believed.



The good news is that overall global alcohol consumption is falling as per stats from IWSR Drinks Market Analysis. This decline is driven by downward trends in drinking markets like Europe, North America, and China.