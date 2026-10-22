1,300-year-old Tamil Nadu temple to get Rs 14 cr makeover

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-- REDIFF NEWS

A 1,300-year-old temple in Tamil Nadu is set to get a 125-foot-tall Rajagopuram, with the structure being built using traditional methods and natural materials, without cement or steel.The seven-tier tower is coming up at the Pundarikakshan Perumal Temple in Thiruvellarai, near Tiruchirappalli. The project aims to complete the temple's main entrance tower, which has remained unfinished for centuries, while retaining traditional construction techniques.The work is expected to be completed by April 2027 at an estimated cost of Rs 14.65 crore.Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the temple is among the 108 Divya Desams, sacred sites revered by Vaishnavite saints. Situated on a white rocky hill, it is believed to date back to the Pallava period, around the eighth or ninth century.