Zepto tops LinkedIn's Top 20 Indian Start-Ups List

15:09

IMAGE: Kaivalya Vohra, co-founder and Aadit Palicha, CEO, Zepto. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zepto/Linkedin

LinkedIn has recently released its annual list of 20 Indian start-ups to watch out for.



The list, topped by Zepto, highlights 20 emerging Indian companies that are 'growing fast, gaining attention, and recruiting top talent right now.'



Zepto has topped the list for the third year in a row.



The Top 20 companies on LinkedIn's Top Startups 2026 list are:



1. Zepto



2. topmate.io



3. Matiks



4. Figuring Out Media & Education



5. Zetheta Algorithms



6. Snabbit



7. Emergent



8. Weekday (YC W21)



9. Sarvam



10. PALMONAS



11. Swish



12. Pronto



13. GoodSpace AI



14. Lucidity



15. Immunoscript Life Science



16. FirstClub



17. Arrowhead



18. Bhanzu



19. Scapia



20. Akasa Air



To be eligible for the LinkedIn ranking, companies must be India-based, fully independent, privately held, and five years old or younger. Start-ups that have laid off 10 per cent or more of their workforce between July 1, 2025 and the launch of the list are not eligible.



-- REDIFF GET AHEAD