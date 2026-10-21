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Zepto tops LinkedIn's Top 20 Indian Start-Ups List

Wed, 21 October 2026
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IMAGE: Kaivalya Vohra, co-founder and Aadit Palicha, CEO, Zepto. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zepto/Linkedin
IMAGE: Kaivalya Vohra, co-founder and Aadit Palicha, CEO, Zepto. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zepto/Linkedin
LinkedIn has recently released its annual list of 20 Indian start-ups to watch out for.

The list, topped by Zepto, highlights 20 emerging Indian companies that are 'growing fast, gaining attention, and recruiting top talent right now.'

Zepto has topped the list for the third year in a row.

The Top 20 companies on LinkedIn's Top Startups 2026 list are:

1. Zepto

2. topmate.io

3. Matiks

4. Figuring Out Media & Education

5. Zetheta Algorithms

6. Snabbit

7. Emergent

8. Weekday (YC W21)

9. Sarvam

10. PALMONAS

11. Swish

12. Pronto

13. GoodSpace AI

14. Lucidity

15. Immunoscript Life Science

16. FirstClub

17. Arrowhead

18. Bhanzu

19. Scapia

20. Akasa Air

To be eligible for the LinkedIn ranking, companies must be India-based, fully independent, privately held, and five years old or younger. Start-ups that have laid off 10 per cent or more of their workforce between July 1, 2025 and the launch of the list are not eligible.

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