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You can now own a piece of James Bond

Wed, 21 October 2026
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A poster of the film Skyfall. Image Credit: Wikipedia
A poster of the film Skyfall. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ardent James Bond fans can now own a piece of history as Daniel Craig's suit in Skyfall, watches, movie posters and other memorabilia from the 007 franchise are up for an online global auction

Held by Propstore online, 400 lots spanning every film in the series are featured in 'The James Bond Auction'. From Dr. No to No Time to Die, the auction is available for bids worldwide, which can be placed through a link that runs until October 27. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Craig's suit, shirt and cufflinks from the 2012 movie are expected to sell for as much as USD 53,000. The Omega watch, Tom Ford sunglasses as well as other costumes that he wore in the movie are also up for sale. Ana de Armas' dress and sandals from No Time to Die are also expected to fetch around the same amount.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, not just the films, but author Ian Fleming's a set of 14 first-edition James Bond books is expected to sell over USD 50,000. A linen-backed British quad poster for Dr. No, a clapperboard from 1983's Octopussy is also up for bidding.

Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig, were among several other actors who portrayed the character of the charismatic international spy over generations.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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