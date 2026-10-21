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Why 'Young Sheldon' actor Iain Armitage is happy the show ended

Wed, 21 October 2026
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Image Credit: @Iain/ Instagram
Image Credit: @Iain/ Instagram
The popular spin-off of The Big Bang Theory that brought a cult fan following to the character of Sheldon Cooper, and Young Sheldon has gained equal amount of fame. 

Iain Armitage, who played the titular role in Young Sheldon recently revealed that is happy the show ended after airing for seven seasons.

Jessica Radloff, who hosts a podcast on the behind-the-scenes of The Big Bang Theory also has a book published called Young Sheldon: The (Juicier-Than-Meemaw's-Brisket) Inside Story of the Hit Comedy. In the book, the 18-year-old Armitage said that he was not "going home and crying all day" like some of his co-workers.

As per a Us Weekly report, he said that he was nostalgic sad about the show. He mentioned that he missed working at Warner Bros., the crew and the people he loves.

However, he revealed, that he wanted to be in Virginia, travel and do whatever movies come up. He mentioned that his mother always said nothing good can last and everything changes, and called it a a good thing. Armitage said he did not want to play a 23-year-old Sheldon on screen.

"I would hate to be on a show playing 23-year-old Sheldon. That would suck. I wouldn't want to do that."

Armitage had revealed in an earlier book by Radloff that while it was a "complete privilege" to be on the show, it was a "big undertaking for an 8-year-old." He said he always did the best that he could, and he was grateful to the people who understood that and gave him grace.

The popularity of Young Sheldon inspired its own spinoff, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, a series focused on Sheldon's siblings. It premiered in 2024.

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