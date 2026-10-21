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Why eMudhra shares were locked in lower circuit on Wednesday

Wed, 21 October 2026
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Photograph: Kind courtesy Innova Labs/Pixabay.com
Photograph: Kind courtesy Innova Labs/Pixabay.com
Shares of IT-enabled services company eMudhra were locked in a 20 per cent lower circuit at Rs 432 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intraday trade on Wednesday, amid reports of distrust involving some of its intermediate certificate authorities (CAs) used in its global TLS business.

A total of 2.76 million shares were traded on the NSE at 3:05 pm.

The scrip had closed at Rs 540 on Monday, as the markets were closed on Tuesday for the Dussehra holiday.

On October 10, 2026, eMudhra had issued a statement on recent reports about the distrust of some of its intermediate Certificate Authorities (CAs) used in its global TLS business.

The matter concerns 8 of eMudhra's several intermediate CAs that were trusted as part of its Global TLS business. These issuing CAs were created under eMudhra's ECC root in a Key Generation Ceremony (KGC) held on April 30, 2025, using FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Hardware Security Modules (HSMs). 

The company is a global provider of digital identity, trust, and security solutions, enabling secure digital transformation for banks and financial institutions (BFSI), enterprises, and governments across more than 35 countries worldwide. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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