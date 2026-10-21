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Why are defence stocks falling today?

Wed, 21 October 2026
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The Arjun MK-1 Tank. Photograph: ANI Photo
The Arjun MK-1 Tank. Photograph: ANI Photo
On Wednesday, October 21, shares of defence companies came under pressure, falling up to 7 per cent in intraday trade on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

This comes amid concerns that delays in programme finalisation and customer inspections could impact order conversion and revenue execution.

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing, Axiscades Technologies and Dynamatic Technologies were down 7 per cent each. 

Apollo Micro Systems, MTAR Technologies, Sigma Advanced Systems, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Astra Microwave Products, Zen Technologies, BEML, Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI), Solar Industries and Data Patterns (India) were down in the range of 4-6 per cent.

The Nifty Defence index slipped more than 3 per cent to 8,828.75 in intraday trade.

The aerospace and defence sector is undergoing a significant structural shift driven by evolving geopolitical dynamics, rapid technological advancements and increasing emphasis on self-reliance, witnessing sustained momentum during FY25-26, supported by the government's continued focus on "Atmanirbhar Bharat", indigenisation, and modernisation of the Armed Forces. 

Geopolitical uncertainties and the need to enhance operational readiness drove higher demand for indigenous platforms, including fighter aircraft, helicopters, engines, and related systems.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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