WHO confirms first Ebola Bundibugyo case in Nigeria

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-- REDIFF NEWS

An imported case of the Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease has been reported in Nigeria, making it the fifth country to detect the virus since the outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on May 15. The first report has come from Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with 44 contacts identified and being monitored, as per a press release by World Health Organization (WHO).The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in Nigeria has informed that the patient is a woman who travelled to Nigeria from Uganda. Four days after her arrival in the country, her symptoms began on October 7. She went for medical care at a private medical center in Abuja on October 11.The patient, currently in isolation was tested positive by the laboratory with the Bundibugyo virus infection on October 20. The cause and source of source of infection is being investigated along with a search into her complete travel and exposure history.Countries across the region have been urged to maintain preparedness, reinforce infection prevention measures in public and private healthcare facilities, and stock essential supplies, as the outbreak is still evolving in the DRC. In the recent weeks, Kenya has reported nine cases linked to an imported case.The WHO also urged for increased monitoring at points of entry and continued engagement with communities to facilitate early detection and transmission prevention.