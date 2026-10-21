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When food can heal the soul

Wed, 21 October 2026
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Photograph: Kind courtesy Famartin/Wikimedia Commons
Photograph: Kind courtesy Famartin/Wikimedia Commons
The New York Times recently put out a list of 13 Veggie-Packed Meals to Bring to a Friend in Need.

It specified that these were meals for folks fed up of having lasagne and brownies brought to them and who needed nourishing, one-pot fare that warmed and cheered them up when they were low.

It's quite an eclectic mix of plant-forward dishes definitely worth your perusal.

We'll alert you to a few...

Golden potato and greens soup. Yum. A light soup it has no cream but the combo of chard or spinach or kale, turmeric and mushy potatoes, garnished with herbs, works wonders for the soul.

Burrito bowls. Most of us know just how comforting a burrito bowl can be. But do remember how much nutrition and flavours it packs? Beans, rice, onions, avocado, corn, tomatoes... It's a virtual roster of the planet's healthiest foods whilst at the same time tasting so wonderful.

Red curry lentils with sweet potatoes and spinach. Now that's virtually a dal or a cross between a Dal Fry and a South Indian Keerai Kootu that they have added red curry paste and shavings of coconut to too.

Beans and vegetables curry, Japanese-style over rice. It's a thick stew of eggplant, carrots, white beans, greens, mushroom had over sticky Japanese chawal. Excellent.

Pea stew with yoghurt by famous chef Yotam Ottolenghi. A dish from Persian kitchens, it's also akin to an alu-mattar. Sesame seeds go in. So do potatoes. Cumin seeds. Lemon. Olive oil. And much more.

Read about the other recipes here: Beyond the Casserole: Veggie-Packed Meals to Bring to a Friend in Need

 

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