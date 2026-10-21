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Vlogger injured in firing at Tiger Shroff undergoes surgery, bullet removed

Wed, 21 October 2026
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A bullet that hit vlogger Umesh Chauhan and got lodged in his body during firing at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai over the weekend was removed on Wednesday after surgery at civic-run KEM Hospital, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Post-surgery, Chauhan's vital parameters are stable and he remains under observation of doctors, it said in a statement.

"Umesh Chauhan, who is undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital for a gunshot injury, underwent surgical retrieval of the bullet under general anaesthesia in the Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery (CVTS) operation theatre at 8 am on October 21," the city civic body said in a health update.

The procedure was performed by Dr Uday Eknath Jadhav, Head of Department of CVTS, and Dr Ram Prajapati, Head of Unit, Department of Surgery, KEM Hospital, it said.

According to the update, the content creator tolerated the procedure well and was subsequently shifted to the ESR (erythrocyte sedimentation rate) Intensive Care Unit for postoperative observation and monitoring.

His vital parameters are currently stable, and he remains under close medical supervision, the BMC statement added.

Chauhan was standing next to Shroff's car when the firing took place on Sunday evening in the Juhu area, where the actor was visiting a football ground.

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