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US Secy of State Rubio leaves Mumbai for Jamnagar

Wed, 21 October 2026
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Devendra Fadnavis with Marco Rubio yesterday
Devendra Fadnavis with Marco Rubio yesterday
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio left Mumbai for Jamnagar on Wednesday, beginning the second leg of his India visit. Jamnagar, in Gujarat, is home to one of the world's largest refining complexes, operated by Reliance Industries. Rubio's visit is expected to focus on strengthening bilateral ties, including through enhanced energy cooperation.

Ahead of the visit, the US State Department said Rubio's trip covered two major centres of finance, energy and culture -- Mumbai and Jamnagar. It described the India-US relationship as central to American security and prosperity, adding that the visit reflected Washington's commitment to commercial investment, energy cooperation and the strategic partnership between the two democracies.

On Tuesday, Rubio met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai for wide-ranging talks on bilateral relations. The two discussed trade, defence, technology and energy security, and agreed to work towards an early conclusion of the proposed India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

"They welcomed the progress made in negotiations on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and reaffirmed their commitment to working towards its early conclusion," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The ministers also exchanged views on key regional and international developments. The MEA said Rubio's visit reflected the continued momentum in high-level exchanges between the two countries and their shared commitment to advancing the India-US COMPACT for the 21st century.

On Tuesday night, Rubio expressed optimism about the trade negotiations, saying the agreement was "incredibly close". His remarks suggested that both sides were hopeful of reaching a deal soon.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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