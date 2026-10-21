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US envoy Witkoff, Putin discuss possible end to Ukraine war

Wed, 21 October 2026
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US special envoy Steve Witkoff meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg./X/@mfa_russia/ANI Photo
US special envoy Steve Witkoff meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg./X/@mfa_russia/ANI Photo
United States special envoy Steve Witkoff engaged in high-stakes talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in St. Petersburg. 

The aim of the meeting was to advance proposals to end the war in Ukraine and establish a pathway towards broader negotiations.

As reported by CNN, the diplomatic outreach came on the heels of Witkoff's Tuesday summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Norway, following which video footage captured the US envoy confirming that reviewing the outcomes of that "productive" Oslo summit remained central to the agenda.

"I think there's some degree of momentum, and I hope that this today can be another step forward in the peace process and discussing how we resolve the Ukrainian conflict," the Trump administration envoy stated.

During the gathering, Witkoff further urged Putin to consider resuming trilateral Russia-US-Ukraine talks to address outstanding technical issues. 

In response, Putin conveyed enthusiasm regarding restoring economic cooperation with the United States alongside the prospect of engaging China in discussions concerning Ukraine.

A breakthrough emerging from the diplomatic engagement involved Witkoff announcing that Moscow had agreed to release 74-year-old American prisoner Stephen Hubbard, who had endured over four years of detention in the country.

Seated around a large round table alongside translators, Putin and Witkoff addressed an expansive agenda encompassing Russia's potential assistance in resolving the war in Iran, prospective Russian fertiliser exports to the United States, and the release of Hubbard. 

Proceedings subsequently transitioned behind closed doors, with Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law involved in peace mediation, participating remotely due to suffering from the flu.

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