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Two injured in explosion at under-construction building in Bengaluru

Wed, 21 October 2026
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Two people were injured in an explosion at an under-construction building here on Tuesday afternoon, with a battery blast suspected to have triggered the incident, the police said.

Karnataka home minister Priyank Kharge said the cause of the explosion was yet to be established and urged people not to speculate before the investigation was completed.

It is still being investigated, he told reporters on Wednesday, adding that the preliminary investigation had just begun and samples needed to be sent to a laboratory for testing.

The explosion occurred at around 2.30 pm on Tuesday on the fourth floor of a building on Jamia Road, coming under the Pulakeshinagar police station limits, while construction work was underway.

A fire broke out following the explosion, prompting fire personnel to rush to the spot and extinguish the blaze.

The injured, reportedly a security guard from Nepal and a construction worker, were admitted to Bowring Hospital for treatment.

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