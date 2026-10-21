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Two dead, four injured after fire at Mumbai godown

Wed, 21 October 2026
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12:19
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
A deadly fire broke out at 6.18 pm on October 20, Tuesday at the Abdul Rashid Compound on Khairani Road in Sakinaka, Mumbai. The fire was extinguished by 12.30 am on Wednesday. 

As per the fire brigade officials, the fire spread over 4,000 sq. feet, and more than 60 commercial units and chawls were affected. The fire aggravated after spreading to electrical wiring, garment stock, wooden furniture, LPG cylinders and empty aerosol containers.

The fire caused two deaths and severe burn injuries to four others.

Civic officials informed that two unidentified charred bodies were recovered from the area where aerosol containers were stored. The bodies were taken to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem.

Among the four injured persons were two 20-year-olds who suffered 10 to 80 per cent burn injuries and were admitted to Rajawadi Hospital's trauma ward.

The cause of the fire has not been revealed yet.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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