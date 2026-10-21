Tiger Shroff firing case: Dead letter box used to supply weapons

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Investigators probing the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff's car have uncovered details of an alleged arms supply network, with weapons reportedly collected from a pre-arranged spot in Amritsar before being transported to Mumbai, sources said.The weapons were allegedly picked up through a method known as a "dead letter box", in which an item is left at a designated location for someone else to collect, without the two parties having to meet.According to sources, two accused, identified as Kunal and Sumit, travelled to Amritsar around two weeks ago to collect the firearms. They were allegedly given the location in advance by Anil Pandit, who was in touch with Kunal through an encrypted messaging app. The two men are believed to have had no knowledge of who had left the weapons at the spot.Sources said Pandit allegedly paid Kunal and Sumit between Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000 for the job. Of this, around Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 was allegedly paid to two women, identified as Babita and Radha, to transport the weapons to Mumbai.Kunal, sources said, was released from Sonipat jail in July. After his release, a friend reportedly introduced him to Pandit, following which the two began communicating through an encrypted application.Around two weeks ago, Pandit allegedly tasked Kunal with collecting the firearms from Amritsar and arranging their onward transportation to Mumbai. Investigators suspect that Kunal enlisted his girlfriend, Radha, for the job. Radha and Babita reportedly work at a factory in Sonipat.Sources said Kunal had met Radha around two months ago and later asked her to travel to Mumbai with Babita to carry out the task.The developments come as the Mumbai Crime Branch investigates the firing incident involving Shroff's car in Juhu on Sunday evening. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver sustained injuries.On Wednesday, three key accused arrested in the case were brought to Mumbai from Kota in Rajasthan. They underwent a medical examination before being taken to the Anti-Extortion Cell office for questioning.Their lawyer, Ajinkya Mirgal Madhukar said that the accused had been taken for a medical examination and were subsequently brought to the Anti-Extortion Cell. He said the investigation was continuing and that they were expected to be produced before a court the following morning.The Crime Branch has also alleged that the shooters initially planned to target another prominent Bollywood celebrity but changed their plans after they were unable to reach the individual because of tight security. Police have not disclosed the celebrity's identity.Investigators believe the accused then chose Shroff, allegedly assuming that he would be a relatively easier target.Meanwhile, Shroff's management team has warned against the circulation of fabricated statements, AI-generated videos and other unauthorised content falsely attributed to the actor following the incident.The team clarified that Shroff had not issued any statement or video about the case and urged media organisations and social media users to rely on verified information.