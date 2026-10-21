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Tiger Shroff firing: 3 key accused taken to Anti-Extortion Cell in Mumbai

Wed, 21 October 2026
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The three key accused arrested in connection with the firing at actor Tiger Shroff's car were brought to Mumbai from Kota, Rajasthan, on Wednesday.

After undergoing a medical examination, the accused were taken to the Anti-Extortion Cell office for questioning. They are expected to be produced before a court on Thursday morning.

Speaking to ANI, their lawyer, Ajinkya Mirgal Madhukar, said the accused were taken for a medical check-up soon after the police convoy arrived from Rajasthan. "They were then brought to the Anti-Extortion Cell office. The inquiry is underway and they will be presented before the court in the morning," he said.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, Shroff was not the alleged shooters' original target. Investigators claim the three men had initially planned to target another prominent Bollywood celebrity but could not reach the person because of tight security.

"The celebrity's security was so tight that the shooters were unable to target them," the Crime Branch said, adding that the accused later turned their attention to Shroff, whom they allegedly considered an easier target. The police have not disclosed the identity of the other celebrity.

The three suspects were arrested in Kota and subsequently taken into Mumbai Police custody. A court granted them 48 hours of transit remand. Police initially kept them overnight at the Railway Colony Police Station before bringing them to Mumbai on Wednesday.

The firing took place around 7 pm on Sunday in Juhu, when Shroff was leaving a football club. The actor escaped unhurt, but his driver sustained injuries.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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