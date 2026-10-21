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Tiger Shroff firing: 3 accused sent to police custody till Oct 31

Wed, 21 October 2026
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16:22
Tiger Shroff with Maha Dy CM Eknath Shinde
Tiger Shroff with Maha Dy CM Eknath Shinde
A Mumbai court remands three accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case to police custody till Oct 31.

The three key accused apprehended in connection with the firing at actor Tiger Shroff's car were brought to Mumbai from Kota in Rajasthan early on Wednesday, police said.

Police brought them by road from Kota to Mumbai and, upon arrival, immediately took them to GT Hospital for a mandatory medical examination, an official said.

Following the medical check-up, the accused were escorted to the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) office for interrogation.

The accused have been identified as Rehan alias Sukka, from Sonipat in Haryana; Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and living in Mumbai; and Phool Singh from Haryana, the official said.

The Kota city police had handed them over to Mumbai Police, which formally arrested them and produced them before a magistrate there. The court granted transit remand to take them to Mumbai.

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