Suvendu blames 'dirt of 49 yrs' for Durga puja stampede

15:10

Suvendu Adhikari interacts with the bereaved family of a stampede victim





-- REDIFF NEWS

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday accused opposition parties of using the Chorbagan Durga Puja stampede for political gain instead of reaching out to the victims and those injured in the tragedy.Adhikari made the remarks while visiting the family of Priya Samaddar, one of the 19 people killed in the stampede, at their home in New Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district. He handed over Rs 25 lakh in compensation to the bereaved family on behalf of the state government.The stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening claimed 19 lives and left 25 people injured.Asked about opposition criticism of the government's response and the police arrangements at the pandal, Adhikari questioned whether opposition leaders had done enough to support the victims."Which opposition is there? Only the Leader of the Opposition, Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction exists," he said.He also questioned whether the Trinamool Congress, the CPI(M) and other opposition parties had visited the families of the victims or those injured in the incident."Did any such opposition party go to the Kolkata Medical College morgue or the Medical College Hospital after the stampede?" he asked.Adhikari said he would visit the homes of all the victims by October 24.During a separate visit to the homes of victims Dilip Ghosh and Dipali Ghosh in Baranagar, the chief minister accused the previous Trinamool Congress government of failing to show adequate concern for victims of earlier accidents."The earlier regime did not rush to the side of victims of previous accidents and showed their indifference. But we are humans and, as the CM, I have to," he told reporters.On measures to prevent a recurrence of the stampede, Adhikari said public safety must take precedence during large-scale celebrations."This is a festival involving 10 crore people. We have to give priority to human safety," he said.He said West Bengal had 106 police personnel for every one lakh people and assured that allegations of police lapses in connection with the stampede would be investigated. The probe would also examine whether there was a conspiracy and if an announcement had triggered the sudden surge in the crowd, he added.Responding to questions about the state of government hospitals, Adhikari said his administration could not be expected to overhaul the healthcare system within five months but was committed to improving medical facilities."It is not our job to change the condition of state hospitals in five months. We had to refer cases to private hospitals, but we are committed to improving the health system," he said."The dirt of 49 years -- 34 years of Left rule and 15 years of TMC -- will have to be cleaned up," he added.Adhikari said the government was working to improve healthcare services across the state, from Medical College and Hospital to Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital.