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Social Media Curbs Don't Apply To Spouses of Defence Personnel

Wed, 21 October 2026
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Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff
Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff
Ajay Banerjee, The Tribune newspaper's always-on-top-of-the-story defence correspondent, points out a lacuna in the social media rules governing armed forces personnel.
'Serving personnel are barred from tagging their locations online and are required to report any social media interaction initiated by a stranger. Their spouses, however, aren't required to do so,' Ajay reports in The Tribune this morning.
'"The spouse of an officer will be covered under the Official Secrets Act, as applicable to any civilian. Rules governing social media use are for serving officers and cannot be extended to spouses," an official told The Tribune. The official said the Army Act does not apply to spouses and, therefore, restrictions framed under service rules cannot be imposed on them,' Ajay reports.
This issue came into prominence after the wife of a serving army officer was picked up by intelligence agents at Jammu station for allegedly being in touch with Chinese individuals suspected of working for the Ministry of State Security, China's intelligence agency and allegedly 'passing on information'.
You can read more here: https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/india/social-media-rules-under-lens-as-army-officers-wife-booked/

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