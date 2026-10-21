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Skeleton of missing man found in sugarcane field in UP's Pilibhit

Wed, 21 October 2026
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23:30
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A human skeleton found in a sugarcane field near Lahaurganj village here on Wednesday was identified as that of a man missing for four months, police said.

Amariya station house officer Amit Singh said a forensic team examined the spot and recovered a purse containing an Aadhaar, a PAN card, an ATM card and other documents, which helped police identify the deceased as Dhaniram. 

Singh said Dhaniram had been missing for four months, and his family had filed a missing-person report at the Amariya police station.

He said the skeleton and articles recovered from the spot have been sent to the district headquarters for post-mortem examination, and that police are investigating the case.

The SHO said the circumstances surrounding Dhaniram's death would become clear only after the post-mortem report and further investigation.

Labourers spotted the remains on Wednesday while stripping leaves from sugarcane plants in a field owned by Malkit Singh. They found a human skull, bones, a purse, and liquor glasses and alerted the field owner, who then informed police.

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