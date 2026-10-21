Sensex jumps 571 points amid Jio IPO

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Indian stock markets opened higher on Wednesday, with the Sensex and Nifty gaining ground amid hopes of a possible India-US trade deal. However, rising crude oil prices and elevated US bond yields continued to weigh on investor sentiment.The BSE Sensex was up 570.89 points, or 0.77 per cent, at 74,423.79, while the Nifty 50 gained 167.35 points, or 0.73 per cent, to trade at 23,055.70 at the time of filing this report.At the opening bell, the Sensex stood at 74,337.93, compared with its previous close of 73,852.90. The Nifty opened at 23,016.00, against Tuesday's closing level of 22,888.95.Global cues remained mixed. Brent crude rose 1.43 per cent to USD 110.34 a barrel, adding to concerns over inflation and market volatility. Among US stock futures, the Dow Jones edged up 0.05 per cent and the S&P 500 gained 0.28 per cent, while Nasdaq futures slipped 0.02 per cent.Investors are also keeping an eye on the much-anticipated Jio IPO, which opens for retail subscription on Wednesday. The offering comes as companies continue to announce their second-quarter earnings, giving market participants fresh cues on corporate performance and the broader market outlook.