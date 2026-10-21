Rubio meets Adani, Chandrasekaran ahead of Jamnagar visit

14:52

Marco Rubio at the US consulate in Mumbai

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai on Wednesday morning before travelling to Jamnagar in Gujarat to visit Reliance Industries' sprawling industrial complex. His itinerary includes the world's largest single-site oil refinery, Vantara and the conglomerate's planned giga factories, sources said.



Rubio, who arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, met Adani first and later held talks with Chandrasekaran. Neither side disclosed details of the meetings.



Adani leads one of India's largest business groups, with operations spanning ports, airports, energy, logistics and infrastructure. The conglomerate has also been expanding its renewable energy and manufacturing operations, areas that are key to India's efforts to strengthen domestic supply chains and attract foreign investment.



Chandrasekaran heads Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, which has a presence in sectors ranging from automobiles, steel and information technology to aviation, electronics and advanced manufacturing. The group has stepped up investments in semiconductors and battery technology as India looks to expand its footprint in global manufacturing and technology supply chains.



Rubio's visit to Jamnagar will bring attention to Reliance's massive refining complex, which has a combined processing capacity of around 1.4 million barrels per day, making it the world's largest single-site oil refinery.



The complex is also home to Vantara, a wildlife rescue, treatment and rehabilitation initiative established by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation under the leadership of Anant Ambani. Spread across more than 3,500 acres, the centre cares for injured, threatened and rescued animals and undertakes wildlife conservation work.



Another key project in Jamnagar is the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex, Reliance's planned new-energy manufacturing hub. Covering more than 5,000 acres, the facility is being developed to house manufacturing units for solar photovoltaic modules, battery energy storage systems, green hydrogen electrolysers, fuel cells and power electronics.



The projects reflect Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani's push to build an integrated clean-energy business alongside the group's established oil refining and petrochemicals operations. The planned facilities are expected to support India's energy transition and reduce its reliance on imported clean-energy equipment.



Sources said Rubio would visit all three facilities before returning to the United States.



The visit comes as India and the US look to strengthen their commercial and strategic partnership, with energy security, manufacturing and technology emerging as important areas for potential cooperation.