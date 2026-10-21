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RSS chief Bhagwat on two-day visit to Chhattisgarh from Oct 22

Wed, 21 October 2026
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Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Chhattisgarh on Thursday for a two-day visit to Bilaspur district, a functionary of the organisation said.

During his visit, Bhagwat will hold discussions with RSS functionaries from the Chhattisgarh region on expanding organisational activities and imparting guidance to workers, he said.

Bhagwat last visited Chhattisgarh on December 31 last year to address a Hindu Sammelan at Sonpairi village in the Abhanpur area of Raipur district.

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