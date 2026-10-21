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RPF woman cop saves female passenger fell on rly platform in Maha

Wed, 21 October 2026
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17:46
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An alert woman officer of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the life of a 55-year-old female passenger who lost her balance while attempting to alight from a moving train at Akola station in Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident, which was the officer's second passenger rescue in a week, occurred on Platform No. 1 when the Nagpur-Ahmedabad Prerna Express (No. 22138) was departing from the station on October 17 (Saturday), they said.

The second passenger, identified as Sangeeta Bharat Khatri, a resident of Akola, attempted to get off the moving train in the opposite direction of its movement. She lost her balance and began slipping into the gap between the train and the platform, the RPF officials said.

RPF assistant sub-inspector Sonal Ingle, who was on duty at the station, immediately noticed the passenger's precarious condition and rushed to her rescue. 

Acting swiftly, Ingle grabbed the woman and pulled her to safety on the platform, preventing her from falling onto the tracks, they said.

A video of the incident, in which the passenger sustained minor abrasions, has gone viral on social media.

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