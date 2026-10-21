RIL stock climbs 2% as Jio Platforms IPO gets fully subscribed

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-- REDIFF NEWS

Shares of Reliance Industries rose nearly 2 per cent on Wednesday after its digital arm, Jio Platforms, saw its Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering fully subscribed within just 100 minutes of opening. The rapid response set a record for the fastest full subscription of a public issue.On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) climbed 1.96 per cent to Rs 1,225.60 apiece, after touching an intraday high of Rs 1,234.30, up 2.68 per cent.On the BSE, the stock was trading 1.83 per cent higher at Rs 1,224.85. It had risen as much as 2.64 per cent during the session to reach Rs 1,234.60.Jio Platforms' Rs 30,213-crore IPO is set to become India's largest-ever public issue, overtaking Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore offering in 2024. The issue is priced in the range of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share and will close on October 23.The offering comprises a fresh issue of up to 27 crore shares, with no offer-for-sale component. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at around USD 108 billion.Demand was strong from the outset. The portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was fully subscribed within 10 minutes of the issue opening and was nearly twice subscribed in less than half an hour.The QIB category eventually received bids for 2.86 times the shares on offer, while the overall issue crossed the full-subscription mark within 100 minutes, BSE data showed. At one point, bids had already covered 83 per cent of the shares on offer.Ahead of the public issue, Jio Platforms on Monday allotted shares worth around Rs 8,110 crore to 212 anchor investors at Rs 1,119 apiece, the upper end of the price band.According to people familiar with the matter, bids for the anchor allocation exceeded Rs 2.5 lakh crore, more than 30 times the amount available. One of the sources estimated total demand at around USD 26 billion.Jio Platforms is looking to expand beyond its telecom business, with technology, artificial intelligence and cloud services expected to drive its next phase of growth. Managing Director Akash Ambani outlined this vision on Tuesday, presenting the Reliance Industries subsidiary as a technology company ahead of what is expected to be India's biggest-ever IPO.