Ramayana fetches Rs 5.46 crore in advance bookings for Day 1

16:50

Ramayana film poster. Kind Courtesy, @worldoframayana/Instagram

The first part of Nitesh Tiwari's two-part adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana is all set to release in cinemas on November 5.





The makers announced on Monday that advance bookings would open on Tuesday, on the occasion of Dussehra.





However, bookings opened for only a limited number of shows in the morning, amid a reported dispute between the distributors, Dharma Productions, and exhibitors over distribution shares during the first three weeks.





The movie has fetched Rs 5.46 crore in advance bookings for Day 1 (Thursday, November 5) as of 2:49 pm on Wednesday, based on 3,470 shows across 387 cinemas in 107 cities.





It fetched Rs 3.63 crore excluding blocked seats. No shows were reported to be housefull or fully sold out.





Maharashtra was the top state for Ramayana, contributing Rs 1.60 crore (29 per cent of the gross), followed by Delhi at Rs 1.52 crore and Gujarat at Rs 41.08 lakh. The top 10 states account for 92 per cent of the gross.





The National Capital Region (NCR) was the top market for Ramayana on Day 1, with Rs 1.52 crore (28 per cent of the gross), followed by Mumbai at Rs 1.10 crore and Pune at Rs 31.03 lakh. The top 10 cities account for 76 per cent of the gross.





Hindi accounts for 95 per cent of the gross collections, at Rs 5.17 crore from 3,407 shows, followed by Kannada at 5 per cent.





The movie's cast includes Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.





-- REDIFF NEWS, Data inputs from Sacnilk