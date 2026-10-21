Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Prince Harry says he wants to reconcile with King Charles, Prince William

Wed, 21 October 2026
Share:
09:11
image
Prince Harry recently shared that he wants to resolve his family rift with King Charles and Prince William, saying that reconciliation is the most important thing amid everything happening in the world.

According to PEOPLE, the Duke of Sussex spoke about his relationship with his father and elder brother in a new interview with GQ magazine. During the conversation with GQ's Zach Baron, Harry admitted that the family situation was something he continued to grieve.

When asked about his "complicated relationship" with his father and brother, Harry acknowledged that family disputes were something many people could relate to. He also spoke about his wish to repair the strained relationships.

"That continues to come up with me the whole time by people that I speak to. So I know how relatable it is," Harry said, as per PEOPLE. He added that he understood why people were interested in his family situation and hoped his experience could help others dealing with similar problems.

"And some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out," he added.

Following the interview, a spokesperson for Harry clarified that his comment about some people not wanting things to work out was not directed at Prince William or any other member of the royal family.

Harry further spoke about the importance of making peace with family members, saying that he wanted to move past the differences.

"With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That's the key point," he said.

When asked whether the family rift could be repaired, Harry replied, "Yeah, of course."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pretty close, yeah: Trump on India-US trade deal
LIVE! Pretty close, yeah: Trump on India-US trade deal

Tiger Shroff firing: Women who carried gun to Mumbai held
Tiger Shroff firing: Women who carried gun to Mumbai held

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four individuals, including two women, in connection with the firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai. The suspects are believed to have acted under the instructions of Anil Pandit, a...

The Village India Seized From Pakistan
The Village India Seized From Pakistan

The Indian Army captured Thang in Ladakh in the 1971 War. Ghulam Hussain had left home for a routine errand found himself on the other side of an altered border. He could never return and found a new country and a new home.

France braces for more protests, clampdown intensifies
France braces for more protests, clampdown intensifies

France is preparing for fresh demonstrations on October 24 with a "massive" police deployment and extended curfews, following days of violent unrest. The protests, initially sparked by school conditions, have broadened into a nationwide...

Tiger Shroff Returns To Shooting
Tiger Shroff Returns To Shooting

Tiger is collaborating with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for an upcoming revenge action-romance film titled Lag Jaa Gale.