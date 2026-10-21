Pretty close, yeah: Trump on India-US trade deal

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-- REDIFF NEWS

US President Donald Trump has indicated that a trade agreement with India is close to being finalised, echoing recent remarks by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the progress of negotiations between the two countries.Asked at a news briefing on Tuesday (local time) whether a deal with India was near, Trump said, "They want to make a deal. We're going to make a deal. Pretty close, yeah. Going to be a much different kind of a deal than we've made in the past."Rubio had earlier described the proposed India-US trade agreement as "incredibly close", saying the two sides could reach an understanding within weeks.In an interview with Network18, Rubio clarified that he was not directly involved in the negotiations, which are being handled by the US trade representative. However, he said he had been closely following the discussions and expected the agreement to be concluded soon."I'm not personally negotiating it; it's done through our trade representative, but I know, and I've been very involved in watching it happen, that it is something we anticipate seeing in a matter of weeks, not months," Rubio said.He stressed that every aspect of the agreement needed to be settled before it was announced, warning that premature announcements could strain a relationship as important as that between India and the US.Rubio said the negotiations had reached the stage of resolving technical details, including ensuring that both sides interpreted the final wording in the same way."I felt that way before, and with these deals, it's always important that it would be totally agreed to, every detail of it, before it's announced because you can't afford for a relationship of this magnitude to be threatened by announcing a deal and it turning out the deal wasn't finalised," he said.He added that the two sides were now working through the remaining technical issues. "But it's incredibly close. I think we are down to some technical details that need to be worked out," Rubio said, noting that the precise wording mattered because both countries had to agree on what the terms meant.Asked about the tariff rates India might receive compared with those imposed on other countries, Rubio said the overall outcome would be favourable to India."The preponderance of it is good for you. And that's what we aim to achieve here, and I can't wait till we do it because we have so many things we can work together on," he said.