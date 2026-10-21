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PM's foreign trips on IAF plane involve national security: HC

Wed, 21 October 2026
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17:15
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The Delhi high court has set aside a Central Information Commission (CIC) order directing disclosure of information under RTI related to foreign visits of the prime minister on Indian Air Force aircraft, considering the potential implications for national security and the life and physical safety of the prime minister.

The high court said no sufficient larger public interest has been demonstrated by the RTI applicant to warrant disclosure of these particulars.

"The mere fact that public funds have been expended on the foreign visits of the prime minister does not, by itself, justify disclosure of information which may compromise the security arrangements put in place for such visits," Justice Amit Mahajan said in an order passed on October 15.

"In the absence of any demonstrated larger public interest that outweighs these concerns, disclosure of the information sought cannot be directed," the order said.

The High Court further opined that the CIC has erred in directing disclosure of the Special Foreign Returns (SFR) - II relating to the foreign visits of the prime minister after redaction of the names and identifying particulars of security personnel.

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