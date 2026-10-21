Ohio A Tough Fight For Vivek Ramaswamy

18:40

Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Cincinatti-born Vivek Ramaswamy, who is the Republican nominee in the race for the office of Ohio's governor, is discovering, bit by bit, how tough the going is.



The bio-tech entrepreneur, who is attempting to follow in the footsteps of Bobby Jindal and Nikki Haley, recently had a town hall in Ohio's Monroe County where he was peppered with questions about how he would cut property taxes and other local issues.



Questions about the war in Iran or President Donald Trump?



Zero.



Trump's grand support statement on Truth Social of February last year -- "He will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, will never let you down, and has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!" -- has not the smoothened the path for Ramaswamy.



Ohio is a white, predominantly Christian state and rallying them to vote in an Asian, Hindu governor ain't gonna be easy, even though Ramaswamy has said in the past said there were similarities between his religion and the Christian faith, 'I am a Hindu. I believe that God is true. God has sent us here for a purpose. It is our duty to realise the purpose of God. It is our moral duty. The core of our religion is that God resides in all of us'.



Ramaswamy is running against Democratic candidate Amy Acton, an ex-public health director of Ohio, whose estranged mother on Monday publicly announced she wanted to have nothing to do with Amy, declaring her a liar.



The contest, at the moment, is tight, inspite of the fact that Ramaswamy has been operating on apparently triple the funds as Acton.



The gubernatorial election will be held November 3.