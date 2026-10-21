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Not a travel agent: Tharoor when asked about Rahul's foreign trip

Wed, 21 October 2026
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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday declined to comment on Rahul Gandhi's foreign visit amid protests in New Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying he was "not a travel agent".

Tharoor's remarks came after the BJP criticised the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for travelling abroad while protests were underway in the national capital.

The BJP accused Rahul of going on vacation after getting tired of "shouting lies" during the protests.

Tharoor, who represents Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha, was in the Keralam capital when reporters asked him why Rahul had travelled abroad at a time when the protests were continuing in Delhi.

"I am not a travel agent. There is no point in asking me that question. Why did I leave Delhi and come here now? Every person has certain responsibilities. So, I cannot comment on that," Tharoor said.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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