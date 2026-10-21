Non-Hindus can't touch Durga idols during immersion: Suvendu

13:26





-- REDIFF NEWS

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said only followers of Sanatan Dharma would be permitted to handle Durga idols during immersion in the Hooghly river, saying religious customs and traditions must be respected.Adhikari made the remarks during a review of immersion arrangements at Babughat in Kolkata. He was accompanied by Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand and Kolkata Municipal Commissioner Smita Pandey."I have instructed the CP to keep the identification of those who will be involved in carrying the idols into the Hooghly. Those who follow Sanatan Dharma will touch the idols. There is no communal matter in it," he said.The chief minister said additional arrangements had been made this year to address security concerns while ensuring that the religious aspects of the immersion rituals were observed."To maintain the purity of the immersion, we have to follow the traditions, the scriptures and the rules that have been followed for several thousand years. This is a festival, but primarily it is a religious programme," he said.He said trolleys would be used instead of cranes for carrying the idols into the river, following complaints about the earlier arrangements.The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been brought in this year to prevent any untoward incident during the immersions. Adhikari said the police, disaster management authorities and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation could seek help from other agencies, including the Kolkata Port Trust, if needed.The water would be cleaned once the immersion process concludes on October 24, he added.The chief minister also raised concerns about the safety of spectators travelling in country boats to watch idol immersions in the Ichamati river at Taki, in North 24 Parganas district.He said around 200 country boats were expected to ferry spectators during the immersion. Although the administration had tried to discourage the practice, it had to take local sentiments into consideration."We have taken precautions like providing life jackets and measures to balance the weight, but we are still worried because most of them are country boats (dingi)," Adhikari said.The Border Security Force (BSF) has been roped in to assist with the arrangements at Taki. A cabinet minister has also been sent to the area, while the Deputy Inspector General of Police of the Barasat Range has been given responsibility for overseeing the arrangements, he said.After inspecting the preparations at Babughat, Adhikari travelled by boat to review immersion arrangements at ghats on the Howrah side of the Hooghly.Security has been stepped up across the city following the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal on Mahasaptami evening, in which 19 people were killed.A senior official said 18 IPS officers would supervise idol immersions in Kolkata and three neighbouring police commissionerates until October 24. Twelve officers have been deployed in Kolkata, while the remaining six will oversee arrangements in Howrah, Barrackpore and Chandannagar, the official added.