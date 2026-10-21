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Naxals have killed over 13,700 civilians: Shah

Wed, 21 October 2026
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09:43
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said India had reached a major turning point in its fight against Naxalism, declaring that the country was free of the insurgency as of March 31, 2026.

Addressing the National Police Commemoration Day parade, Shah paid tribute to police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. He said their sacrifices had helped the country overcome major challenges and laid the groundwork for India's development and standing in the international community.

Shah said Naxalism had affected several districts since 1981, claiming the lives of security personnel and civilians over the decades. Chhattisgarh had suffered the highest number of casualties among security forces, he said, adding that more than 13,700 civilians had also been killed.

"The year 2026 stands as a highly significant milestone for the Indian police. On March 31, 2026, the nation finally attained freedom from the scourge of Naxalism, a menace that had plagued the country for decades," Shah said.

He also remembered the 3,600 personnel who, he said, had laid down their lives in the fight against Naxalism, and acknowledged the suffering of their families.

"If the nation is moving forward on the path of development today, having overcome a problem that persisted for five decades, it is because the sacrifice of 3,600 brave personnel serves as its foundation," he said, expressing gratitude to the families of those killed.

The Home Minister said police personnel had played a crucial role in protecting internal security and safeguarding the country's borders since independence. Their sacrifices, he added, had helped India overcome numerous challenges and continue on the path of progress.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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