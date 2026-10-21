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More than 100 protected birds, turtles rescued from pet shop in Delhi

Wed, 21 October 2026
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More than 100 protected birds and turtles, including 54 parakeets, were rescued from a pet shop in west Delhi's Moti Nagar, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday.

The rescued 49 turtles and tortoises also include the Indian Star Tortoise, a species protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, Sirsa said in a post on X.

A total of 103 rescued animals are under veterinary care and will be released into the wild after being declared fit, he said, adding that legal action has been initiated in the case.

"I commend our Forest and Wildlife Department for its prompt and strict enforcement. My thanks to Delhi Police and the citizens who spoke up," the minister said.

He urged people against buying wild birds and turtles as pets, asserting that illegal wildlife trade has no place in the national capital.

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