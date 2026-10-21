Modi expected to visit Russia in 2027

12:40

Modi with Putin at SCO Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, August 2026. Photograph: @mfa_russia X/ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Russia in 2027, Dmitry Peskov, official representative of the Kremlin, told Russian news agency TASS when asked if the Indian PM would make the trip this year.





PM Modi and President Vladimir Putin have met twice this year, most recently during the BRICS summit in New Delhi.





President Putin at the plenary session of the XXIII annual meeting of the Moscow-based think tank Valdai International Discussion Club on October 1 said that India is an example of diversity and unity.





Leaders of the countries routinely meet for an annual summit by rotation. It is the Russian Federation's turn next time.





The Annual Summit is highest institutionalised mechanism between the Prime Minister of India and the President of the Russian Federation. There have been 23 such summits till date.





-- REDIFF NEWS