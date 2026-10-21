Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Miscreants attack missionary school principal in J'Khand

Wed, 21 October 2026
Share:
16:33
Image used for representational purpose only. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff
Image used for representational purpose only. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff
Unidentified miscreants attacked the principal Father Benedic Barla of a missionary school in Jharkhand's Khunti district. The principal, also known as Benny Ekka, s currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Ranchi. 

Father Barla sustained head injuries in the attack. According to doctors, he was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon such as a knife. 

Police officials informed that the incident occurred in the morning around 9.30 am. The police took Father Barla to Sadar Hospital, and was later referred to a hospital in Ranchi by the doctors.

The Khunti SP said that the police are trying to identify the miscreants and are analysing the CCTV footage.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Not a travel agent: Tharoor when asked about Rahul's foreign trip
LIVE! Not a travel agent: Tharoor when asked about Rahul's foreign trip

Customer records exposed to dark web? SBI begins probe
Customer records exposed to dark web? SBI begins probe

India's largest bank, SBI, is investigating the suspected exposure of 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information on the dark web. The bank received alerts on October 16 and has initiated cyber incident response...

HC refuses relief to CJP leaders challenging custody
HC refuses relief to CJP leaders challenging custody

The Delhi High Court has refused to interfere with the judicial custody of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were detained for protesting at a de-notified site and allegedly violating a 'peace' bond.

You are not Gen Z, Delhi HC tells CJP leaders during hearing
You are not Gen Z, Delhi HC tells CJP leaders during hearing

The Delhi High Court engaged in a light-hearted exchange during a hearing, questioning the ages of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das (27) and Ashutosh Ranka (32) and remarking that they were not part of 'Generation Z'.

GRAP Stage 1 imposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality worsens
GRAP Stage 1 imposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality worsens

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR after the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated to the 'poor' category. Forecasts indicate the AQI will remain...