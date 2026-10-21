Miscreants attack missionary school principal in J'Khand

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Image used for representational purpose only. Illustration: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff





-- REDIFF NEWS

Unidentified miscreants attacked the principal Father Benedic Barla of a missionary school in Jharkhand's Khunti district. The principal, also known as Benny Ekka, s currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Ranchi.Father Barla sustained head injuries in the attack. According to doctors, he was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon such as a knife.Police officials informed that the incident occurred in the morning around 9.30 am. The police took Father Barla to Sadar Hospital, and was later referred to a hospital in Ranchi by the doctors.The Khunti SP said that the police are trying to identify the miscreants and are analysing the CCTV footage.