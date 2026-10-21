Man shot dead in Ludhiana over parking

23:37

A 31-year-old driver was shot dead during a confrontation between two groups over parking in Tajpur Road area here, police said on Wednesday.



The victim was identified as Dilbara Singh alias Harry, a native of Haryana's Panchkula, the police said, adding Harry had been residing in Ludhiana along with his wife Rajwinder Kaur for the last few months.



Preliminary inquiry suggests the violence that took place on Tuesday night was triggered after a dispute over the parking of a car, they said.



According to police, when Harry came to know that his friend Vikas's car was smashed by some people of EWS Colony, he went there to intervene.



What began as a heated argument soon spiralled into a physical clash, the police said.



The two sides had already fought on Tuesday evening, officials said.



According to DCP (Rural) Gursewak Singh, during the clash, Harry's group outnumbered the opposite side. Fearing assault, a youth from the rival side, identified as Jonty, allegedly whipped out a firearm and opened fire.