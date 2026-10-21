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Local body polls deferred in 19 Andhra municipalities owing to SC orders

Wed, 21 October 2026
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Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha on Wednesday said the local body polls will proceed as per the schedule in all the notified municipalities except 19 in seven districts.

These 19 municipalities are located in YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupati, Anantapuram, Prakasam, Palnadu and Markapuram districts.

"Except 19 municipalities in seven districts, all other (notified) municipalities and corporations will go to polls as scheduled," Punetha said in an official press release, citing orders from the Supreme Court (SC).

The SEC held a video conference with the collectors and superintendents of police (SPs) of these districts on Wednesday and directed them to adhere to the apex court's orders.

However, Punetha noted that the order copy from the SC is yet to be received by the Commission.

Further, he directed the collectors and SPs to avert violent incidents that took place while filing nominations for the MPTC and ZPTC elections.

Punetha directed the police to extend security to candidates while filing nominations and ensure that the procedure is transparent, peaceful and compliant with rules.

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