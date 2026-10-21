Ladakh LG orders withdrawal of cases against 10 booked in Leh violence

22:36

Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of criminal cases against 10 individuals booked in connection with 2025 Leh violence.



With the latest decision, a total of 55 persons booked in 87 cases have been given the reprieve over the past three months.



Cases stem from an outbreak of violence on September 24 last year during a protest for statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to the Union Territory.



The withdrawal of criminal cases has been a key demand of civil society groups, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).



The outfits have been engaged in talks with the Centre for the past five years for constitutional safeguards and political rights for the Union Territory.



Four persons died and scores of others injured in the Leh violence.



"In our continued commitment to fostering unity, healing, and lasting peace in Ladakh, I have approved the withdrawal of criminal cases against 10 individuals, linked to the unfortunate violence that erupted in Leh on September 24 last year," the L-G said on X.