Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Ladakh LG orders withdrawal of cases against 10 booked in Leh violence

Wed, 21 October 2026
Share:
22:36
image
Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of criminal cases against 10 individuals booked in connection with 2025 Leh violence.

With the latest decision, a total of 55 persons booked in 87 cases have been given the reprieve over the past three months.

Cases stem from an outbreak of violence on September 24 last year during a protest for statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to the Union Territory.

The withdrawal of criminal cases has been a key demand of civil society groups, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

The outfits have been engaged in talks with the Centre for the past five years for constitutional safeguards and political rights for the Union Territory.

Four persons died and scores of others injured in the Leh violence.

"In our continued commitment to fostering unity, healing, and lasting peace in Ladakh, I have approved the withdrawal of criminal cases against 10 individuals, linked to the unfortunate violence that erupted in Leh on September 24 last year," the L-G said on X.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! FSSAI notice to Nestle, Abbott, Nutricia, Mead Johnson
LIVE! FSSAI notice to Nestle, Abbott, Nutricia, Mead Johnson

CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka walk free after peace bond
CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka walk free after peace bond

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were released from Tihar Jail on Wednesday after providing written undertakings not to breach peace or protest at Jantar Mantar while it remains denotified. They furnished...

Tiger Shroff attack: 2 women among 5 more arrested
Tiger Shroff attack: 2 women among 5 more arrested

Mumbai Police have arrested five more individuals from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in connection with the firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff's car, bringing the total arrests to eight. The investigation is now focusing on unravelling a...

Customer records exposed to dark web? SBI begins probe
Customer records exposed to dark web? SBI begins probe

India's largest bank, SBI, is investigating the suspected exposure of 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information on the dark web. The bank received alerts on October 16 and has initiated cyber incident response...

Jio IPO subscribed 3.01 times, draws Rs 66,500 cr bids
Jio IPO subscribed 3.01 times, draws Rs 66,500 cr bids

Jio Platforms Ltd's Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering was subscribed 3.01 times, attracting approximately Rs 66,500 crore in public bids, with qualified institutional buyers oversubscribing their portion by 9.02 times, while retail...