Jio Platforms IPO: QIB portion fully subscribed at over 2x demand

10:24

The Jio Platforms' IPO saw the portion marked for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fully subscribed at over 2x demand, within a few minutes of issue opening on Wednesday, according to sources.



The QIB portion's demand was 2.86 times at 10 AM, sources said.



Institutions moved within minutes of bidding opening on Wednesday for what is being billed as India's largest public issue.



The QIB portion comprises 4,90,07,827 shares. Bids took the category to 1x in just 10 minutes of opening, and demand reached 2x in under 30 minutes, sources said.